Galaxy S20 FE in detail: data sheet, price, pros and cons | Cell

The Galaxy S20 FE has gained popularity by bringing together premium phone features for the value of mid-range models. The smartphone launched in 2020 has the coveted 120 Hz screen combined with great cameras. On the other hand, the model uses a battery of only 4,500 mAh and does not have 5G internet access, which only appears in the successor Galaxy S21 FE. Check out the pros and cons of the S20 FE below.

Launched for R$ 4,499, the Galaxy S20 FE can be found with generous discounts. The version with a Snapdragon 865 processor is the best option because of its superior performance. It costs R$ 3,099 on Amazon. The model with an Exynos 990 chip, considered problematic, is offered for R$ 2,533.

The photographic sensors present on the Galaxy S20 FE are not the same as those on the traditional Galaxy S20. Still, there are strengths in the camera system, which is distributed as follows:

12 MP ultra wide (f/2.2 aperture)

12 MP main (f/1.8 aperture)

8 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture)

32 MP front (f/2.2 aperture)

Among the features that can put the S20 FE in a prominent position is the 3x optical zoom. In addition, the model also has the Space Zoom feature, capable of approaching objects up to 30x with the use of software (and, consequently, some loss in image quality).

The phone also comes with access to Samsung’s camera app, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) that works to improve photos. One of the points where post-processing contributes the most is the color and contrast enhancement of captures generated in low-light situations.

The application also gives access to Single Take: the user releases the shutter and the cell phone works for 15 seconds, generating videos, photos and audio of a scene. Everything is exported to the gallery, so the best results can be chosen or edited.

High-speed screens are becoming commonplace, but the standard on mid-range smartphones is still traditional 60 Hz displays. The S20 FE ends up inheriting from the more expensive models the technology that allows the 6.5-inch Full HD+ display to be able to refresh at 120 Hz.

This measure of speed indicates that the screen updates images at a rate of 120 times per second. In this way, transitions and screen effects – such as scrolling the timeline or switching from one app to another – are performed more fluidly.

There are two types of Galaxy S20 FE on the Brazilian market: the first version, equipped with Samsung’s Exynos 990 processor, and the latest, made with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865. The version with Snapdragon heats up less, takes better advantage of the battery and is faster.

Anyone interested in purchasing the model with the beefier processor should pay attention to the codenames displayed in the stores’ offers. The S20 FE with Snapdragon is listed as “SM-G780G”, while the version with Exynos is listed as “SM-G780F”.

Unlike the S21 line, the S20 FE still retains a microSD card slot. The feature is useful for those who like to upload a lot of files and install a large number of apps and games, especially considering that only the native 128 GB model is sold in the national market.

According to Samsung, the phone recognizes cards up to 1TB. The installation of the accessory has the negative impact of using the space reserved for a second SIM chip: with expanded storage, it becomes impossible to use two phone lines at the same time on the Galaxy S20 FE.

One UI 4.0 is the name of Samsung’s graphical interface that starts with Android 12, has already started to arrive on the smartphone. The update is welcome, as it puts the mid-range phone in line with the brand’s more expensive devices: the new interface is the same as premium models and comes with new customization tools.

The highlight is the support for several color palettes to completely change the look of the system without having to resort to themes, which are still available in the Samsung store. The update also improves security and brings a keyboard with more features and content.

1. No 5G internet support

5G internet support is in the process of being implemented in Brazil. The availability of fifth generation internet in the national territory in the short and medium term may discourage the idea of ​​investing now in a new device without any 5G connectivity – especially if you are part of the majority of consumers who tend to change their smartphone after a few years of use. use.

Although the S20 FE does not provide access to the 5G network, the model is well served by other wireless connectivity technologies: Wi-Fi is sixth generation (802.11ax), there is Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support enables the phone to operate as payment method via approximation.

2. Battery with little autonomy

With 4,500 mAh, the battery that equips the S20 FE has autonomy of up to 14 hours of use with 4G connected in the version with Exynos, according to Samsung. The value is modest: there are options for branded devices with 19 hours or more in the same scenario.

Unlike the other devices in the S20 line, the Galaxy S20 FE still comes with a 15 Watt charger included in the box. Those who want to recharge faster can buy a high-power charger, as the device is compatible with adapters up to 25 Watts.

3. Plastic finish

The Galaxy S20 FE goes through sacrifices in finishing. Although the cell phone’s structure is made of aluminum and the screen is coated with glass, the back panel is made of plastic.

Although the material has a pleasant grip and is more resistant than the plastic used in cell phones from a decade ago, there is no denying that the option is at odds with devices with a more premium profile, such as the other models in the Galaxy S line.

Screen Size: 6.5 inches

Screen resolution: Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Display Panel: Super AMOLED

Main camera: triple, 12, 12 and 8 MP

Front camera (selfie): 32 MP

System: Android 10

Processor: Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 (octa-core up to 2.7 GHz)

RAM memory: 6GB or 8GB

Storage (internal memory): 128GB or 256GB

Memory card: yes, microSD up to 1 TB

Battery Capacity: 4,500mAh

Telephony: Dual SIM hybrid (nano SIM)

Dimensions and weight: 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4 mm; 190 g

Colors: red, lavender, orange, mint, navy and white

Start of sales in Brazil: November 3, 2020

Launch price: from BRL 4,499

Current price: BRL 3,099 (Snapdragon 865) or BRL 2,533 (Exynos 990)

