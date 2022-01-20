Galo surpasses Europeans and is the 2nd best team in the world in 2021 in the IFFHS ranking – Rádio Itatiaia

Triplet champion (Campeonatoes Mineiro and Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil) in 2021, Atlético is second in the ranking of the best clubs in the world, released annually by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS).
Galo scored 313 points and beat Europeans, such as Manchester City-ING (third) and Chelsea-ING, current champions of the Champions League (fourth).
The ranking is led by another Brazilian: Palmeiras. The Libertadores champion added up to 322 points. It is the first time that a Brazilian club leads the ranking.
TOP 10:
1st Palmeiras (Brazil) – 322 points
2nd Atletico (Brazil) – 313 points
3rd Manchester City (England) – 300 points
4th Chelsea (England) – 289 points
5th Flamengo (Brazil) – 289 points
6th Dynamo Zagreb (Croatia) – 282 points
7th Bayern Munich (Germany) – 271 points
8th Real Madrid (Spain) – 262 points
9th Ajax (Netherlands) – 261 points
10th Atletico Paranaense (Brazil) – 252 points
