Gaspard Ulliel, French actor, dies aged 37 after skiing accident | Movie theater

French actor Gaspard Ulliel died at the age of 37 after suffering a skiing accident, according to AFP.
He suffered a collision on Tuesday (18) on the slopes of the Savoie region in eastern France, hit his head and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble, but did not survive.
Lea Seydoux, Bertrand Bonello, Gaspard Ulliel, Jeremie Renier, Amira Casar and Aymeline Valade arrive for the screening of the film ‘Saint Laurent’ at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2014 — Photo: Thibault Camus/AP/Arquivo
With 50 films and series under his belt, the actor became known for playing young Hannibal Lecter in “Hannibal, the origin of evil” and fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in the biopic “Saint Laurent”.
Ulliel won the César award, “Oscar” of French cinema, twice: in 2017, for the film “It’s Only the End of the World”, in the category of best actor; and in 2005, for the film “Eterno Amor”, as best new actor.
Nathalie Baye and Gaspard Ulliel in ‘It’s just the end of the world’ — Photo: Disclosure
Currently, he was in the Marvel series “Moon Knight”, which had its trailer released this Tuesday (18). He plays the character Anton Mogart / Midnight Man alongside Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. The series is expected to premiere later this year.
Her first appearance on the small screen was at the age of 12, in the TV movie “Une femme en blanc”. After that, he worked in several series and films for television between 1997 and 2000.
In 2001, he got a role in the feature “The Pact of the Wolves”, his first in cinema, and then he was called by filmmaker Michel Blanc to the cast of “Kiss whoever you want”.
The actor also became known as the poster boy for Bleu de Chanel perfume.