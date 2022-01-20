‘Gat’ over 12kg is successful and is mistaken for a dog

Kefir weighs the same as a 2-year-old and attracts the curiosity of visitors

Kefir the 12kg “Gatton” lives with his tutor in Stary Oskol in Russia and weighs more than a 2 year old child. The kitty has attracted the curiosity of the internet and of first-time visitors, who are surprised by the size of the cat and end up mistaking it for a dog.

Kefir is a natural size of the Maine Coon breed, which originated in the state of Maine in the United States, initially valued for its hunting skills, but which over time fell into domestic taste and became “gentle giants”.