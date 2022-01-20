‘Gat’ over 12kg is successful and is mistaken for a dog
Kefir weighs the same as a 2-year-old and attracts the curiosity of visitors
Kefir the 12kg “Gatton” lives with his tutor in Stary Oskol in Russia and weighs more than a 2 year old child. The kitty has attracted the curiosity of the internet and of first-time visitors, who are surprised by the size of the cat and end up mistaking it for a dog.
Kefir is a natural size of the Maine Coon breed, which originated in the state of Maine in the United States, initially valued for its hunting skills, but which over time fell into domestic taste and became “gentle giants”.
Kefir lives with tutor Minina in Stary Oskol in Russia – Reproduction / Internet
He is of the Maine Coon breed, and as the name suggests, they are originally from the US state of Maine – Reproduction / Internet
Initially the Kefir race was valued for its hunting skills, but over time, they became true “gentle giants” – Reproduction / Internet
Kefir weighs more than a 2 year old child. The kitty is 12.5kg at 2 years old – Reproduction/Internet
In an interview with British news agency South West News Service, Yula joked: “I didn’t imagine a baby could become so big” – kefir-gato-maine-coon-01-19012022133738360
Despite its size, Yula explains that Kefir has only grown in size and “is also very intelligent and always behaves calmly.”
Also according to the tutor, it is common for first-time visitors to mistake Kefir for a dog.
