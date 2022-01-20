Germany exceeds 100,000 daily Covid-19 cases for the first time

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany today reported 112,323 new Covid-19 cases, a new single-day record, and the country’s health minister said the peak had not been reached and mandatory vaccination should be introduced by May.

The number of Covid-19 infections in Germany now stands at 8,186,850, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases reported. The death toll also increased and was up from 239 today to reach 116,081.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the current wave of infections to peak in a few weeks, as the highly infectious variant omicron raised the seven-day incidence rate in Germany to 584.4 cases per 100,000 people.

“I think we’ll reach the peak of the wave in mid-February, and then the number of cases could fall again, but we haven’t peaked yet,” Lauterbach told broadcaster RTL late on Tuesday.

Lauterbach said he believed the current number of unreported cases could be about twice as high as known numbers.

He said mandatory vaccination should be introduced quickly, in April or May, to prevent another wave of infections with possible new variants in the autumn of the Northern Hemisphere.

