Gil do Vigor comments on comparisons with Vyni

Former BBB and economist Gil do Vigor said that Vyni did not follow him on social media and that the participant does not try to “imitate” him at home.

In a conversation with Ana Maria Braga on “Mais Você”, Gil defended Vyni and said that the brother has his personal characteristic and that he sat in the living room chair, a position that Gil occupied, out of necessity.

it’s not always [ruim imitar], sometimes you admire [alguém] and make the gestures. It’s not my case: he didn’t follow me, I don’t think he mirrored himself [em mim]. I think it’s his way. I arrived another way. This cheerful manner is more characteristic of our region in the Northeast than of personality. I can’t see much of anything like it. He has his own way and the animation that people are relating. Gil do Vigor

BBB 22: Gil do Vigor sees no resemblance to Viny Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

Gil also joked with the comparisons between the editions of “BBB 21” with the current edition.

“In my edition, when it was time to introduce themselves, Caio and I had a big mouth. When it was time to introduce themselves, I don’t think they showed it. Whoever was inside was tense, it was a very intense group, as if we were naked, all that dog. This year, it even became a meme, that at that time something was already happening”, he joked.

The economist also told Ana Maria that he will wait to declare support for some participant and that he is still waiting for a party to see the movements in the game.

However, Gil praised Maria for the comments in the house.

“Maria, Tiago, but you have to wait and see. Maria I found her very assertive, a good mood, she sings well. When the parties start, there’s going to be bullshit, it’s a good cast. [Linn, Jade e Arthur Aguiar], they’ll think it’s a strategy the three of them are immune to. It can move the house and generate a distance”, he predicted.