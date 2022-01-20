Globo journalists are banned from commenting on BBB22 and are outraged · TV News

Globo journalists are outraged and accuse the company of inconsistency in recommending that its reporters and presenters don’t comment on BBB22 on social media. In recent years, Globo itself used the reach of the most famous names to show the great power of repercussion of the reality show.

The ban was revealed by journalist Léo Dias and confirmed by TV news with different sources. Leaders of the leading network rely on Grupo Globo’s Editorial Principles, which call for impartial behavior on social networks. Comments that may harm the honor of contractors should also be avoided.

“In their work on social networks, journalists must avoid anything that compromises the perception that Grupo Globo is exempt. For this reason, on social networks, these journalists must refrain from expressing political opinions, promoting and supporting parties and candidacies. , defend ideologies and take sides in controversial and controversial issues that are being covered journalistically by Grupo Globo”, says the text, available on the official website of the broadcaster.

The ban took place mainly in two cases. The first was that of Rodrigo Carvalho, the station’s correspondent in England, who took a reversal of JB Oliveira, Boninho. The BBB director said that the journalist released “fake news” when criticizing Laís Caldas, one of the participants in the current edition.

The other was with the journalist Carol Prado, who criticized Juliette Freire in the last edition and was attacked by the singer’s fans after her tweets were revived in a participation of both in this week’s Meeting. Both cases were used as excesses that should be avoided.

Most journalists were irritated by the new guidance because of the inconsistency factor. In recent years, Globo has even used the popularity of some names to show how the reality show causes collective catharsis.

In 2021, for example, several journalists appeared in some editions of the program, including the very final.

To follow the reality on social networks, journalists are being discreet. They only like content and respond to other people, but do not openly tweet about it to avoid further scolding from the boss about the situation. Even vague comments are being avoided.