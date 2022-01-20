Gol passengers complain five times more than Azul passengers, ANAC data show

Image: Ascom/Setur-SE





The National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) made available this Thursday (01/19) the Consumer Monitoring Bulletin.gov.br – Transporte Aéreo, with data on passenger complaints in the 3rd quarter of 2021. The document presents the indexes of solution and satisfaction, the average response time of the companies and, also, the main points of complaint from passengers about air services, among other indicators. The data presented is compared with the same period in 2020.

In the report, the three Brazilian airlines that transported the most passengers in the period (Azul, Gol and Latam) had, together, a drop in performance, with a decrease of 1.21% in the solution index and 6.65% in the satisfaction, in comparison with data from the 3rd quarter of 2020. The average response time increased by 41.70% in the period. Only the rate of complaints per group of 100 thousand passengers showed an improvement, with a reduction of 26.42%.

In the 3rd quarter of 2021, 18,514,854 paid passengers were transported in the Brazilian air market – 156.2% more than in the same period of the previous year. Among Brazilian airlines, Azul had the lowest rate of complaints for each group of 100,000 paid passengers transported (42), in addition to having obtained the best solution rates (93%) and satisfaction (4.3).

Regarding the average response time of all Brazilian companies on the platform, on a scale that can range from 0 to 15 days, the average was 4.64. Among the three main Brazilian airlines, the indicator was 4.62. Among them, Azul stood out with the lowest average response time, on the order of 4 days.





five times more

From the table below, it is possible to conclude that Gol passengers made three times more complaints than Azul passengers, however, it is in the last column that the most interesting data can be observed. For every 100,000 passengers transported, Gol travelers complain almost five times more than Azul travelers.

Foreign companies

Among the foreign companies that transported the most passengers in the period – American Airlines, Air France, Copa Airlines, Qatar Airways, TAP Air Portugal and United Airlines –, the data were positive, with a reduction in the complaint rate by 42.18% and with increase in resolution by 6.78%, and satisfaction by 8.04%. The average response time decreased by 4.62%, with an average of 6.7 days.

Air Transport and Consumer.gov.br

ANAC was the first federal regulatory agency to join the platform and, since 2019, has used it as its official channel for recording passenger complaints. All regular passenger transport companies are present on Consumidor.gov.br. The data obtained and published through periodical bulletins are used by ANAC to identify the main factors claimed by passengers. Based on these diagnoses, the Agency has worked to build quick and effective solutions for society when a problem that affects the community is identified.

ANAC develops continuing education actions for consumption, clarifying passengers about their rights and duties. Learn more about it at www.gov.br/anac/assuntos/passageiros.

In the event of a problem related to the air transport contract, passengers are advised to first seek the airline’s own electronic, telephone or face-to-face service channels to resolve it. If you are not satisfied with the service or the solution presented by the airline through its own channels, it is recommended that the passenger file a complaint on the Consumidor.gov.br platform.

ANAC information (adapted)



