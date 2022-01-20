Good to chat, Pedro Scooby surprises and gains strength at “BBB 22”

Pedro Scooby can be favorite on “BBB” (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@pedroscooby)

It’s still too early to talk about favoritism in the “BBB 22”, but the game has already started and some participants are growing out here. Pedro Scooby is one of them. The surfer and ex-husband of Luana Piovani has made many people surrender and declare their support even before completing a week of the program.

Light and good at talking, Scooby doesn’t hide that he entered the house to enjoy and make the most of every moment. That’s what we’d like, right? Represent it, Peter!

While many complain about participants who problematize too much and lead to tiresome conversations, the brother goes against the grain and always has an interesting story to share. This Wednesday (19), he even gave advice to Maria to feel safer and was highly praised for the initiative.

While dancing to Shakira, singing Juliette’s songs and talking about his travels around the world, Pedro Scooby moves by exposing a side that few know, his difficult past, after being abandoned by his father. He speaks naturally, doesn’t mind opening up intimate details and brings up a conversation with anyone.

Recently, the surfer made cute VTs talking about his relationship with Cintia Dicker and the love he feels for his children Dom, Bem and Liz, fruits of his relationship with Luana Piovani. Brazilians love romance and family stories. One more point for Scooby!

The troubled relationship with his ex-wife, who turns around and criticizes him in the networks, has not been negative for him. The public’s crowd for the presenter to comment on the program has only left her name even more in evidence. It’s safe to say that reality show fans won’t let Pedro out just for this entertainment to last longer.

In the most guarded house, the friendship of Pedro and Douglas Silva is another favorable point. With the same carioca vibe, the two just want peace, music, pool and drink. Who doesn’t identify? We look forward to seeing this alliance at the time of the votes.

Those who expected something bad from Scooby based on Luana Piovani’s videos have been surprised. Already those who knew the surfer of “Exathlon”, reality of the Band, believe that he will position himself in the game and will increasingly prove potential to go far in “BBB 22”.

See some reactions from the web about the surfer’s participation: