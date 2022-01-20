Government defines readjustments of social security benefits and contributions

Ordinance of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare defines the rates of readjustment of benefits paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), as well as amounts and respective contribution rates paid by beneficiaries and policyholders of the Union’s Own Social Security Regime (RPS), from January 2022. The text was published today (20) on Official Diary of the Union.

Ordinance No. 12 also presents adjustments related to the other amounts included in the RPS, such as the contribution table of insured employees, domestic employees and independent workers, for payment of remuneration.

The readjustment of the benefits paid by the INSS as of January 1, 2022 will be 10.16%. The table details the percentage of increases that will be applied to benefits starting in January 2021. These readjustments will also be applied to special pensions paid to victims of thalidomide syndrome; to people affected by leprosy; and the monthly special aid for low-resource or resource-limited players.

The minimum amount of benefit and contribution salaries paid as of January 1, 2022, cannot be less than BRL 1,212 nor greater than BRL 7,087.22. The same minimum amount will be applied to benefits of continuous provision paid by the INSS corresponding to retirements; temporary disability assistance and death pension (overall amount); aeronaut retirements; special pension paid to victims of thalidomide syndrome; and incarceration assistance.

The amount of the special pension paid to the dependents of hemodialysis victims in the city of Caruaru in the State of Pernambuco will also be R$ 1,212; social support for the elderly and the disabled; and lifetime monthly income.

The values ​​of the benefits granted to the fisherman, the net master and the fishing master “should correspond, respectively, to one, two and three times the value of R$ 1,212”. The benefit due to rubber tappers and their dependents will be R$ 2,424.

The amount of the family allowance per child or equivalent of any condition, up to 14 years of age, or invalid of any age, as of January 1, 2022, is BRL 56.47 for insured persons with monthly remuneration (amount total contribution salary, even if resulting from the sum of contribution salaries corresponding to simultaneous activities) not exceeding R$ 1,655.98.