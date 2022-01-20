government publishes ordinance with new benefit values

The Official Journal of the Union published this Thursday (20) Ordinance 12/2022 that readjusts the amounts of benefits paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

New INSS value

INSS retirees and pensioners who receive benefits above the minimum wage will have their remuneration adjusted by 10.16%. As a result, the INSS benefit ceiling goes from R$6,433.57 to R$7,087.22.

However, the 10.16% readjustment is valid only for those who were receiving payments on January 1 of last year. Insured people who started receiving INSS benefits from February 2021 will have a lower percentage of readjustment because they did not receive 12 full months of payments. Understand.

benefit date readjustment Until January 2021 10.16% In February 2021 9.56% In March 2021 8.97% In April 2021 8.04% In May 2021 7.63% In June 2021 6.61% In July 2021 5.97% In August 2021 4.90% In September 2021 3.99% In October 2021 2.75% In November 2021 1.58% In December 2021 0.73%

As for those who earn the benefit in the amount of the minimum wage, the national floor has increased to R$ 1,212 since January 1st.

By law, pensions, sick pay, reclusion aid and death pension paid by the INSS cannot be less than a minimum wage.

INSS 2022 Readjustment

See below for the readjusted values ​​according to the new minimum wage and the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

Benefit 2021 Benefit 2022 BRL 1,100 BRL 1,212 BRL 1,200 BRL 1,322 BRL 1,300 BRL 1,432 BRL 1,400 BRL 1,542 BRL 1,500 BRL 1,652 BRL 1,600 BRL 1,762 BRL 1,700 BRL 1,872 BRL 1,800 BRL 1,982 BRL 1,900 BRL 2,093 BRL 2,000 BRL 2,203 BRL 2,100 BRL 2,313 BRL 2,200 BRL 2,423 BRL 2,300 BRL 2,533 BRL 2,400 BRL 2,643 BRL 2,500 BRL 2,754 BRL 3,000 BRL 3,304 BRL 3,500 BRL 3,855 BRL 4,000 BRL 4,406 BRL 4,500 BRL 4,957 BRL 5,000 BRL 5,508 BRL 5,500 BRL 6,058 BRL 6,000 BRL 6,609 BRL 6,433 BRL 7,087

With the 10.16% readjustment for INSS beneficiaries who receive amounts above one minimum wage, the increase will be slightly less than the minimum wage, which rose by 10.18%, or R$112 in relation to the value (R$ 1,100) last year, but incorporated almost R$ 2 as compensation for the readjustment of the minimum wage below inflation in 2021.

In 2021, the readjustment was 5.45% for INSS beneficiaries who receive more than 1 minimum wage. For those earning 1 minimum wage, the percentage was 5.26%.

INSS rates

The adjustment is also reflected in the collection of workers’ contributions to the INSS. For employees with a formal contract, domestic workers and independent workers, the payment table becomes:

Wage Aliquot Up to one minimum wage (R$ 1,212) 7.5% Between BRL 1,212.01 and BRL 2,427.35 9% Between BRL 2,427.36 and BRL 3,641.03 12% Between BRL 3,641.04 and BRL 7,087.22 14%

The payments made in January – related to the salaries of last December – still follow the previous table.

It is worth remembering that with the 2019 pension reform, these rates became progressive, that is, charged only on the portion of the salary that falls within each range, which means that the percentage actually deducted from total earnings ( the effective tax rate) is lower.