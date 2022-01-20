Government shares personal data of Brazilians with banks; Idec is against – 01/19/2022

Idec (Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection) sent questions to the ANPD (National Data Protection Authority) on a government cooperation agreement involving the release of data of Brazilian citizens with banking institutions. The initiative is a partnership between the Ministry of Economy, represented by SGD (Secretariat of Digital Government), and the ABBC (Brazilian Association of Banks).

Published on January 7 in the Official Gazette of the Union, measure 27/2021 provides for the sharing of data from the ICN (National Civil Identity) for use by financial institutions — in a kind of “experimental tasting”, according to Idec. Among the information, there are sensitive data such as biometric and electoral origin.

For the agency’s experts, the agreement brings a series of inconsistencies, is very open, does not specify the uses or scope, has no legal basis and also does not show the public purpose.

The ICN, created in 2017, gathers data from the Electoral Justice, the Sirc (National Civil Registry Information System), the National CRC (National Civil Registry Information Center) and other identification institutes of the states and the Federal District. Information that is centralized on the Gov.br platform and allows access to various services provided by the federal government and also municipal and state.

In the text in the DOU, the argument is that the agreement will allow for biometric and biographical validation. In addition, it will provide a connection between the gov.br authentication platform and the banks. With the use of APIs (application programming interface), the exchange of data would offer more security in the identification of users.

The agreement does not include financial transfers, which is prohibited by law, and has a minimum duration of one year, and may be extended.

Why was the ANPD questioned?

In a document sent on January 13 to the ANPD, the body responsible for creating the rules and supervising the application of the LGPD (General Data Protection Law), the entity lists four concerns:

lack of explicit data security measures and shared use of data with private entities without legal basis and without purpose;

insufficient evidence of public interest and legitimate purpose and lack of transparency of purposes and private interests;

disproportionality of the agreement and deviation from the purpose of data processing on government platforms;

lack of transparency and violation of the informational self-determination of the data subject.

Idec also recalls that in the “Questions and Answers” of the Gov.br platform there is information that the system complies with the principles of the LGPD and that, by law, “the citizen is the owner of his own data and needs to be warned about how they are being used and shared”.

The explanations also highlight that the person’s gov.br account data “is only shared with the services you authorize and can be deauthorized by you at any time”. Therefore, sharing with banks would not fit these rules.

In view of these elements, Idec wants the ANPD to express itself on various topics, such as the legal basis for the agreement, ABBC’s concrete interests and purposes and the public benefits that justify the shared use of data, according to the LPGD and the realization or not Data Impact Reporting. And, if you don’t have the information, make those involved official.

THE tilt, Idec reported that the ANPD did not indicate a deadline for responding to the questions and recalled that the Data Protection entity “came to be officiated by the Ministry of Economy communicating the agreement, but after its publication in the Official Gazette”.

The ANPD said that, on January 11, when it became aware of the agreement, it instituted a preparatory inspection procedure ex officio to verify the regularity of data sharing with the banks.

“About the ACT review [Acordo de Cooperação Técnica], the Ministry of Economy was officiated by this Authority to present the necessary documentation for analysis by the ANPD. It is not possible, without the analysis of the complete documentation, to make any advance judgment on the regularity of the ACT. Any risks in sharing this data can only be evaluated after analyzing the documentation to be forwarded by the Ministry,” he said in a statement.

The ANPD did not respond about deadlines for having a final answer on the agreement.