Grammy ceremony has a new date and will be held on April 3 – Culture

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will be held on April 3 in Las Vegas, after being postponed due to the advance of the variant omicron, announced this Tuesday, 18, the organizers of the award.

the comedian Trevor Noah, presenter of The Daily Show, will host the prestigious ceremony that rewards the best in music and will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Recording Academy postponed the event, originally scheduled for January 31, two weeks ago “amid growing concerns over the omicron variant”.

This highly contagious strain of coronavirus is responsible for almost all new cases reported in the United States.

In California, the country’s most populous state, health officials announced on Tuesday that more than a million new infections had been reported in the past week, bringing the total to seven million since the start of the pandemic. pandemic.

This explosion of cases has shaken up Hollywood’s awards season, postponing some events and pushing others back into virtual format.

The Grammy ceremony returned to its in-person form on March 14 of last year, after being postponed in 2021 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

This year, the musical award should mark the return to the glamor of the party traditionally held at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles, and consecrate artists such as Justin bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, in addition to the R&B musician Jon Baptiste, which has eleven nominations.

“We are excited to bring the Grammy Awards to Las Vegas for the first time and put on a first-rate show,” Recording Academy Executive Director Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.