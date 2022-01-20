Grêmio ‘gets ahead’ after Flamengo’s harassment and renews with Ferreira until 2024; see details

The 24-year-old forward reached an agreement with the Tricolor for the renewal of your bond

THE Guild reached an agreement for the renewal of the striker’s contract Ferreira, which would run until the end of 2023 and was extended for another year, i.e., until the end of 2024. The information was gathered by the reporter from the Disney channels Gustavo Berton.

With the renovation, the Tricolor still protects itself from the harassment of another Brazilian club: the Flamengo. On the verge of losing Michael to Al-Hilal, from Saudi Arabia, the carioca club carried out consultations for Ferreira.

Although conversations took place a few weeks ago, the red-black has yet to make any official offers for the 24-year-old forward. The information was anticipated by the Youtube channel flazoeiro and confirmed by the report of ESPN Brazil.

Grêmio then anticipated, accelerated the process amid the interest of Flamengo, and reached an agreement for the renewal. Talks were already advanced and, in the next few hours, the Rio Grande do Sul club should officially announce the new bond with Ferreira, until 2024.

To renew, Ferreira will also have an increase in salary, as well as in his termination fine. The attacker’s monthly salaries must exceed R$ 300,000 per month. The exact values, however, remain in complete secrecy.

As well as its termination fine, which even before the renewal was 8 million euros (about R$ 50 million).

This is not the first time that the striker has had his departure from the gaucho club speculated. In August 2021, after having virtually sealed negotiations with the Atlanta United, gives MLS, the striker remained at Grêmio after changing his mind and the North American team did not pay 8 million euros.

Revealed in the base categories of the gaucho club, Ferreira comes from two seasons where, individually, he was highlighted by Grêmio. Between 2020 and 2021, when he became more prominent in the team, there were 93 games, with 18 goals and 14 assists.