Gremio relegated humiliates Inter and stays ahead in the world rankings

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) published the 2021 world club ranking and Grêmio, even relegated to Serie B, appears in front of the biggest rival, Inter. The first place among all clubs in the world is Palmeiras, which won two Libertadores and a Copa do Brasil last year.

This ranking takes into account all competitions played throughout 2021, from January 1st to December 31st. Palmeiras was the 16th different team to lead the ranking, with Barcelona leading five times and being the club that most appeared in first place.

Grêmio appears in front of Internacional for the IFFHS

The first two places are from Brazil, with Palmeiras and Atlético-MG at the top of the list, which also brings Flamengo and Athletico-PR among the top 10. Check out the best placed Brazilians:

1st palm trees

2nd Atlético-MG

5th Flemish

10th Athletic-PR

19th Bragantino

23rd Saints

26th Fluminense

36th Guild

49th São Paulo

51st International

Grêmio appeared in 36th place thanks mainly to the performance in Gauchão 2021 and in the first phase of the Copa Sudamericana, with these points, the tricolor managed to leave Internacional behind.

The ranking was created in 1991 and has no relation to FIFA. Grêmio added 190 points, against Internacional’s 167 and Palmeiras’ 322, which led comfortably. Juventude appeared in 335th place as the best team of the year by the IFFHS.

Competitions have different points for a win, Libertadores gives 14 points for the winner of a game and 7 points for a draw, for example.

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF