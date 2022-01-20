Gremio renews with Jean Pyerre and forwards agreement with Turkish team

On the same day that it renewed with Ferreira, Grêmio also forwarded the future of Jean Pyerre. Today (19), the attacking midfielder agreed to extend his contract to be loaned to Giresunspor, from Turkey. The player already has a 15-month agreement with the Turkish team and should travel to Europe this week to sign a contract.

At 23, Jean Pyerre will be loaned out with an option to buy. The Turkish club will pay 100% of the salaries, but will not pay for the loan.

The negotiation for the departure of Jean Pyerre advanced this week, when Giresunspor updated the offer with a longer contract. Initially, the proposal was for a five-month contract in Turkish football.

The Grêmio also demanded the inclusion of two different values ​​of purchase option for 50% of the economic rights. The most affordable amount is estimated for the end of 2022 and another figure appears in a date throughout 2023.

Jean Pyerre communicated last week his desire to play for the Turkish club. The attacking midfielder had already sent an agreement with Athletico-PR, but explained that the experience in Europe and the greater chance of appreciation weighed.

Athletico-PR even sent an extrajudicial notification to the player’s managers, claiming that the athlete had already committed to working at Arena da Baixada.

Jean Pyerre’s plan is to travel to Turkey by the weekend. Currently, the player maintains his form outside Grêmio’s facilities.