GTA The Trilogy “did well” in the view of the boss of Take-Two

The release of GTA The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition earned a lot of criticism from the developers because of the various glitches presented during gameplay, but not everyone saw this as a negative. Strauss Zelnick, the boss of Take-Two, in addition to praising the game’s performance, said that the problems have already been resolved.

In an interview with CNBC, the executive director was asked about the remaster. Contrary to the opinion of the community, the head of the company did not classify the game as “new” and discussed the possibility that the collection had reached the market without the necessary final polishing:

Speaking of GTA The Trilogy, it was actually not a new title. It was a remaster of existing games. We did have some glitches in the beginning, these glitches have been resolved. The game did well in the company’s view.

Rockstar itself has already apologized to the community and started releasing fixes for the title. Still disappointed, fans started to fix bugs using mods and pressured the devs to keep working on improvements for the remaster.

Bug in Vice City mission in GTA The Trilogy hinders completion of the game

In one of the most recent bugs shared by GTA The Trilogy players, Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist of Vice City, is unable to complete one of the game’s main missions. The character dies suddenly, without explanation. Check out!