GTA V for PlayStation 5 could be delayed

GTA V for PlayStation 5 should not arrive on the scheduled date

During the 2021 PlayStation Showcase, players and fans were presented with a new trailer for the PlayStation 5 version for GTA V. With the difference in graphics and gameplay, the version for the new generation of consoles generated dissatisfaction from its audience, causing a loss of likes on their social networks and great demotivation with this new optimization.

In less than a week the game trailer reached more than 100 thousand dislikes, it is clear that gamers are not satisfied with the “recycling” that Rockstar Games is doing. The video published on the PlayStation channel had a high devaluation with this amount of dislikes and shows how the likely launch can affect your audience on its official channel.

Re-released on PlayStation 4 in 2014, Grand Theft Auto 5 is now also coming to PlayStation 5 in March — but it looks like another delay is on the way and could delay production by another two months. The information is from the Brazilian dataminer “Matheusvictorbr“. According to his sources, developing the game for the next generation was “challenging”. He also comments that the release will be delayed to sometime between April and May.

Surely this will revolt some fans who are eagerly waiting for the release of the title on the new console. In March, Sony announced that GTA V for Playstation 5 would be released in 2021. Meanwhile, the long wait is also for GTA VI that has not yet been released by its producer, however, a possible release date may have been released.

The rumor took root after analysts evaluated what the company expects for financial results in the coming years. It may seem normal, however, one specific piece of information caught the attention of analysts. By the looks of it, Take-Two forecasts a 14% annual rate growth in 2024.

With this “small” information, analysts deduced that there could be a major release during fiscal 2024, which takes place between April 2023 and March 2024. “There are only a few titles that can bring confidence to a forecast like this, we believe that there is at least one Rockstar intellectual property projected for fiscal year 2024,” the analyst said.

