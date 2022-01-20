Guedes insists on zero readjustment even for police officers, despite threat of widespread civil servants strike

Even after the recent protests by civil servants and threats of a strike, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, maintains the defense that no salary readjustment is granted to any category of the civil servants, not even to public security professionals, sources who participate told Reuters. of meetings in the folder.

The pressures have not altered the minister’s position so far, said three members of the ministry, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the topic is treated with reservation in internal meetings.

The final decision on the readjustments will be taken by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has given mixed signals on the matter. After stating in 2021 that the government would grant a raise to civil servants, he limited the promise to security professionals only and, this month, said that there is no guarantee of a readjustment for anyone.

After criticizing at the end of 2021 servers asking for a raise, Guedes adopted silence in recent weeks on the demands of civil servants and determined that his assistants also do not publicly comment on the subject.

One of the sources says that the demonstrations promoted by unions in the streets of Brasilia on Tuesday were considered weak.

Representatives of representative entities recognized that attendance at the acts was low and attributed the result to the advancement of the ômicron variant. They argue, however, that the protest was a first message to the government and that the movement could evolve into a strike if negotiations do not move forward.

The same source from Economics states that the main categories involved in the claims are among the highest levels of remuneration for civil servants. Tax auditors at the Federal Revenue, for example, earn between 21,000 reais and 30,300 reais, while foreign trade analysts earn between 19,200 reais and 27,300 reais per month.

According to another member of the portfolio, Guedes has been arguing that there is no point in granting salary increases in the public service at a time of pandemic, with activity still impacted by the health crisis and with workers in the private sector without access to relevant salary gains.

According to this interlocutor, the minister also understands that the granting of readjustments to specific careers should trigger a chain reaction, with requests and pressure from other careers. Therefore, the position against the readjustment for police officers, the only category benefited with 1.7 billion reais for this purpose in the 2022 Budget, although the government argues that the gavel was not beaten on the budget.

Another argument, according to the report, is the budget limitation. According to the Ministry of Economy, the 2022 Budget approved by Congress has insufficient resources and demands a veto of up to 9 billion reais. President Jair Bolsonaro has until Friday to decide on the sanction of the text.

An eventual decision to grant the increases would therefore require larger cuts in other areas of the budget. The government estimate is that each percentage point of readjustment to the federal civil service has an impact of 3 billion reais a year on government accounts.

On Tuesday (18), Vice President Hamilton Mourão said there was no room in the budget for salary increases, adding that not even the increase for security careers would be guaranteed.

Despite the pressures, a third member of the portfolio says that the final decision on the readjustments does not necessarily need to be taken this week. According to him, there are mechanisms that allow budgetary reallocation after the text is sanctioned.

