Guilherme punches Baby in the face after betrayal caught

Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will have a rage attack in The More Life, the Better!. After catching a kiss between Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and Rose (Bárbara Colen), the doctor will not put up with the cuckold’s fault and will punch the football player right in the face in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Thursday (20) , the surgeon will have followed his wife and the footballer and seen the moment when they kiss. Unable to contain his rage any longer, he will run out of the car and put his hand in the opponent’s face, who will try to calm him down.

“I have nothing to do with your wife! Pay attention! Rose doesn’t love me!”, says Paula’s fiancé (Giovanna Antonelli). Later, the character of Bárbara Colen will confess to her husband all the history she had with the ace in the past, which will surprise him.

The former model will also confess to her son, Tigrão (Matheus Abreu), that she has no intention of separating from Guilherme, as her story with Neném ended a long time ago.

The More Life, the Better! premiered in place of the rerun of Pega Pega (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson has already been recorded because of the security protocols adopted by Globo as a result of the pandemic, which made the recording processes slower.

The telenovela is scheduled to be on the air until May. Next, the station will air Cara e Coragem, which will address the universe of stunt doubles and will be starred by Paolla Oliveira and Marcelo Serrado.

