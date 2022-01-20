Gymnast who went viral while training at Laje do Borel refuses Flamengo’s invitation | artistic gymnastics

The young gymnast Ana Luísa Batista, 12, who went viral while training on a slab in Morro do Borel, decided not to accept a scholarship to train at the Flamengo school. After visiting the club and training with Rebeca Andrade, the girl chose to continue at the Studio Espaço Físico (SEF) in Vila Valqueire, a club that opened its doors to her when her story was published in the press. The information was initially disclosed by the newspaper O Globo. The ge sought out Flamengo, which reported that it had not yet been notified of the athlete’s withdrawal.

– Flamengo offered a scholarship for her to train in what we understand would be a little school. But before becoming known to everyone, she is already being trained to compete in the SEF since January 4, where she received a scholarship. As a matter of principle and because we listened to what Ana wants, we decided to leave her at SEF. What is good for the adult is not always good for the child — explained Cristiane Batista, mother of Ana Luísa, to the newspaper O Globo.

Ana visited Flamengo this Tuesday, when she talked to the gymnasts, took pictures and received gifts, such as an official club shirt and a key chain from the Tokyo Olympics, brought by Rebeca Andrade.

The vice president of Olympic sports Guilherme Kroll explains the importance of the invitation made to the young promise:

– Today was the dream. Ana Luisa practiced what she loves most alongside the best in the world. As far as it depends on us, her dream will never be stopped. Flamengo’s mission is to transform talents into great champions – said Kroll.

The little girl was very emotional. Ana dreams of one day reaching the same level as the athletes she trained with.

– I am really happy. It was an incredible experience. It was really nice to be with them all. They are my mirror and I want to be as good as they are. My biggest dream is to be Brazilian champion and be part of the national team. I want to travel all over the world, bringing many medals. And compete in the Olympics, of course. – he pointed out.

During her visit, Ana received a message from Olympic and world champion Rebeca Andrade, her biggest inspiration.