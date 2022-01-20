Hackers stole $34 million worth of cryptocurrency from nearly 500 users, admits exchange Crypto.com – Cryptocurrencies

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Hackers stole $34 million worth of cryptocurrency from nearly 500 users, admits exchange Crypto.com – Cryptocurrencies 7 Views

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com admitted today (20) that hackers stole nearly $34 million from 483 accounts during an attack that broke several layers of the platform’s security system.

The Singapore-based exchange acknowledged that the unauthorized withdrawals totaled $15.2 million in Ethereum (ETH), $18.7 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and $66,200 in US dollars.

By then, security firm PeckShield pointed out that only 4,600 ETH, valued at around $15 million, had been stolen. Experts identified the transfer of the amount to the Tornado Cash platform, a protocol that scrambles transactions to hide the origin of the amounts.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, emphasized that “given the scale of the business these figures are not particularly substantial and client funds were not in jeopardy.” According to the company, all affected users were compensated, so no customer would have suffered real damage.

On Monday (17), the exchange suspended withdrawals on its platform after users reported “unauthorized activities”. Customers were then required to re-log into their accounts and reset 2-Step Verification.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive the InfoMoney Cryptocurrency Newsletter

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Did you know that there are several ways to comply with the termination?

When the employment contract is terminated, either by the employer or the employee, there is …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved