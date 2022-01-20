Hackers stole $34 million worth of cryptocurrency from nearly 500 users, admits exchange Crypto.com – Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com admitted today (20) that hackers stole nearly $34 million from 483 accounts during an attack that broke several layers of the platform’s security system.

The Singapore-based exchange acknowledged that the unauthorized withdrawals totaled $15.2 million in Ethereum (ETH), $18.7 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and $66,200 in US dollars.

By then, security firm PeckShield pointed out that only 4,600 ETH, valued at around $15 million, had been stolen. Experts identified the transfer of the amount to the Tornado Cash platform, a protocol that scrambles transactions to hide the origin of the amounts.

Kris Marszalek, CEO of Crypto.com, emphasized that “given the scale of the business these figures are not particularly substantial and client funds were not in jeopardy.” According to the company, all affected users were compensated, so no customer would have suffered real damage.

On Monday (17), the exchange suspended withdrawals on its platform after users reported “unauthorized activities”. Customers were then required to re-log into their accounts and reset 2-Step Verification.

