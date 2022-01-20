Harvard discovers virus that causes multiple sclerosis





Multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects 2.8 million people worldwide, is degenerative and has no cure, but now there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Researchers at Harvard University, in the United States, found that the disease is probably associated with a previous EBV (Epstein-Barr virus) infection. The results of this study, the largest ever conducted by the university, were published in the renowned journal Science.

“This is the first study that provides convincing evidence of causality,” Alberto Ascherio, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health said in a statement.

The search

Scientists involved in the research analyzed more than 10 million young adults active in the US Armed Forces. They collected serum samples from the military every two years.

It was identified that 955 of them had a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis during the service period.

As the follow-up was periodic, they were able to verify from the beginning who had already had contact with the EBV and who had contact throughout the study.

Among those infected with the Epstein-Barr virus within the first year of service, the risk of multiple sclerosis increased 32-fold.

“The findings cannot be explained by any known risk factors for MS [esclerose múltipla] and suggest EBV as the main cause of MS,” the statement adds.

preventive approach

According to Alberto, the Harvard University study may not actually lead to a cure for multiple sclerosis, but the discovery allows a preventive approach to be created for patients who have contracted the virus. This can prevent them from developing the disease in the future.

“There is currently no way to effectively prevent or treat EBV infection, but an EBV vaccine or targeting the virus with EBV-specific antiviral drugs could prevent or cure MS.”

With information from Istoé