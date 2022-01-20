“He wants Palmeiras”; Leila ‘deliveries’ to advisers who raised the bar to R$ 56 million in cash and Abel trusts in shirt 9

according to newspaper Throw!, president of Verdão revealed to supporters at the club that he did not give up on Lucas Alario, from Bayer. Player can still come after Club World Cup

It is likely that the palm trees departure to the United Arab Emirates in early February without the “weight 9 shirt” promised by Leila Pereira. The negotiation for the Argentine Lucas Alario, from Bayer Leverkusen, has been ended for the moment, as the Germans do not want to release the striker without a suitable replacement. According to the newspaper Throw!, the president of Verdão still hasn’t given up on bringing the top scorer to the season’s sequel.

Article signed by colleague Rafael Ribeiro informs that, in a meeting last Monday (18) with the base of advisers that politically supports her at the club, Leila would have said that she even has the Argentine Lucas Alario as the main target to fulfill Abel Ferreira’s wish.

Leila would have assured that, after Bayer’s refusal to release Alario on a one-year loan for 1 million euros (approximately R$ 6.2 million), Palmeiras is in talks and is waiting for the Germans to hire a striker for the reserve of Czech Patrik Schick, absolute starter and author of 18 goals in 20 matches this season.

To the advisors, Leila would have confirmed that Palmeiras increased the proposal to Bayer. According to Throw!, an offer of 9 million euros (about R$ 56 million at the current price) in cash is on Leverkusen’s table. “Leila told the advisers that the insistence on the Argentine is due to the player’s desire to play for Palmeiras and also for the approval of Abel”, reports the report.

Abel is aware of Palmeiras’ difficulties, but he sees that Leila and Anderson Barros continue to work to bring their center forward. According to Throw!, a last market option – in case of failure by Alario – is Danilo Pereira, from Ajax. Two factors that would bring him closer to Alviverde are the desire to come to Verdão and also for being in the final stretch of the contract – which expires in June.