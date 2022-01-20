Health plans will be required to pay for rapid covid tests

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) decided that health plans should cover rapid tests for the detection of covid-19. The exam should be done under medical advice, for patients with flu-like symptoms or SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

The test should also be performed between the 1st and 7th day of the onset of respiratory signs. The patient must have at least two of the following symptoms: fever, chills, sore throat, headache, cough, runny nose, olfactory disturbances, or taste disturbances.

In children, the parent should consider nasal obstruction, in the absence of another specific diagnosis. In the case of the elderly, it is also necessary to consider specific criteria for aggravation, such as syncope, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and inappetence.

The decision of the collegiate board took place today, based on the current moment of the pandemic of circulation of the ômicron variant, and was sent for publication in the DOU (Official Union Gazette) and should be published tomorrow. From then on, coverage becomes immediate.

“At this point, we understand that the inclusion of the rapid test for antigen detection can be really useful, given that the rapid tests are more accessible and provide results faster than RT-PCR, for example”, explained Paulo Rebello, director -President of ANS.

Coverage applies to beneficiaries of health plans with outpatient, hospital or referral segmentation. The idea is that with greater detection it will be possible to reduce the spread of the disease, as well as the overload of laboratory services.