Helicopter crashes into the sea at Florianópolis beach | Santa Catarina

One helicopter crashed into the sea on Canasvieiras beach, one of the main tourist destinations in florianopolis, at the end of the afternoon of this Wednesday (19). Three people were on the small aircraft and had minor injuries , according to information from the Municipal Guard, which attended the event.

Although the fall occurred close to the sand strip, no bathers were hit.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 pm. Until 7:45 pm on Wednesday, the helicopter remained at sea and zebra stripes isolated the area..

The victims, according to the 1st lieutenant of the Military Fire Brigade Roberto Rosa Machado, were tourists and had minor injuries. They were transported to nearby emergency care units.

Also, according to the lieutenant, the information passed on is that the pilot had to make an emergency landing and “in relative safety”, as a result of an engine failure.

THE aircraft made tourism and air taxi. The flight lasted about five to 10 minutes and took place daily in the North of Santa Catarina Island.

Cook Camila de Souza Peccin, 33, was at the kiosk where she works when she witnessed the helicopter crash. She said she told the boss at low altitude that the aircraft was at that time. Moments later, there was the fall. “It was very fast, there was a bang,” he reported.

Camila also said that the kiosk where she works is on the sand, about 200 meters from where the accident took place.

“We never saw him. [helicóptero] at that altitude. We saw him coming, with the noise of the propeller, which wasn’t turning like it had to turn. I commented [com o chefe] ‘it’s too low’. I said ‘it will fall, it will hit the water’. All I had to do was close my mouth and it went down,” he said.

One of the company’s officials went to the scene and informed that the company arranges for the removal of the aircraft this Wednesday. Regarding the reasons that led to the fall, there was no manifestation until the last update of this article.

According to an ordinance from the National Aviation Agency (Anac), the helicopter had its licenses up to date.

The g1 contacted the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa) to see if an investigation was opened into the case and had not received a response until the last update of this report.

