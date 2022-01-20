Helicopter crashes on Canasvieiras beach and leaves injured in Florianópolis

A helicopter crashed on Canasvieiras beach, in the north of the island, and left at least three people injured in Florianópolis. According to information from the Municipal Guard, the aircraft fell into the water, in the area where bathers were. The accident took place around 5 pm on Wednesday (19).

According to information from the Fire Department, at first, four people were in the helicopter at the time of the crash. After arriving at the scene, the corporation corrected the number of people involved to three people. According to the Municipal Guard, no bathers were injured and the three involved are aware and oriented.

The initial rescue was carried out by the beach lifeguards themselves. The Fire Department sent the Arcanjo helicopter to the scene, but as none of the victims were in a serious condition, transport to health units took place by land, in ambulances.

According to the Fire Department, the victims were tourists. The helicopter belongs to an air taxi company. The report has not yet been able to contact those responsible.

The plane crashed around 5 pm on Canasvieiras beach, in the north of the island – Joice Ferrari da Costa Aircraft parts came loose with the fall – Vera Debastiani Despite the aircraft crashing into the shallows, no swimmers were injured – Vera Debastiani The plane was badly damaged in the crash, but none of the occupants were seriously injured. Vera Debastiani Archangel-01 was mobilized to attend to the occurrence – Joice Ferrari da Costa

The fall startled bathers who were on the beach. Quickly, a crowd gathered around the area, until security teams arrived on the scene and surrounded the aircraft wreckage. The helicopter was dropped in the water, but parts of it ended up on the sand, close to people.

