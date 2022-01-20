Helicopter with three passengers crashes in the middle of a beach in Florianópolis

posted on 01/19/2022 20:52



(credit: Playback/Twitter)

Bathers who were on Canasvieiras beach, in Florianópolis (SC), this Wednesday (1/19), had a great scare when a helicopter crashed and broke into pieces in the middle of the sand strip.

The fall took place around 5pm. The aircraft’s cabin and propeller fell into the sea, while the tail was on the sand. Three people were on the helicopter, but they had only minor injuries. The first service was provided by the beach rescuers. The Fire Department arrived at the scene around 17:10 and took the victims to hospitals in the region. There were no swimmers injured in the fall.

The mayor of the capital of Santa Catarina, Gean Loureiro (DEM), reported the accident on Twitter. “Helicopter crash recently in Canasvieiras. 3 victims, all alive. Guard at the scene supporting rescue teams,” he wrote.

Several images and videos were shared by netizens who were on the beach at the time of the accident.

Check out:

Helicopter crashes into the sea, in Florianópolis. Pilot managed to save everyone on board. Three people were on the aircraft. What… pic.twitter.com/0ENNPRocXs — Abinoan Santiago (@abinoan_) January 19, 2022