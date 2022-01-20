Hello Corinthians! After Newcastle, Italian club aims to sign Diego Costa, says journalist

The 33-year-old striker is free after agreeing to leave Atlético-MG, where he was Brazilian champion and of the Copa do Brasil in 2021

THE Corinthians made a proposal for Diego Costa. According to the ESPN, the attacker’s staff liked the offer presented. However, even with the situation heading towards a positive outcome for the Helm, competition for the star remains strong.

According to information published by the newspaper mirror, the 33-year-old striker became the target of Newcastle, who wants to sign him in this transfer window.

After the English club, Diego Costa entered the crosshairs of Salernitan, of the Italian first division. According to journalist Nicolò Schira, Walter Sabatini, the club’s sporting director, seeks information about the Spaniard to try to sign him.

The Italian team is the lantern in the national championship leaderboard. After 20 departures, Salernitana has 11 points won, seven to leave the relegation zone.

Diego Costa has been free on the market since he terminated his contract with Atlético-MG. Last season, he took to the field in 19 games, scored five goals and was present in the conquests of the Brazilian championship and gives Brazil’s Cup fur rooster.



According to the ESPN, Diego’s businessmen liked the Corinthian proposal, which includes a two-year contract, until December 2023, and salaries shared with the company Taunsa. All that remains is the player’s endorsement for the novel to be closed.

If he closes with Timão, Diego Costa would arrive supported by a partner company of the club, which has already helped in recent signings, such as the midfielder Paulinho. He would be another star of the cast, alongside Renato Augusto, Giuliano, Willian, Róger Guedes and Paulinho himself.