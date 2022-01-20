High in Covid-19 and H3N2 cases makes Unimed suspend elective surgeries for 15 days

Unimed announced, this Tuesday (18), the suspension of elective surgeries until the 1st of February. The measure valid for 15 days was motivated by the increase in cases of Covid-19 and the virus H3N2 influenza.

There is an exception for patients with procedures already scheduled. Those confirmed until January 23 are kept.

However, surgeries scheduled from the 24th of January are suspended and will be rescheduled “after the reestablishment of the surgical routine”.

During the period in which the decision is in force, only emergency surgeries, oncological, cardiological and neurological will be scheduled.

“This measure aims both at guaranteeing beds for patients undergoing hospital treatment affected by the new coronavirus, and at the safety of our customers and Cooperated Doctors in reducing contact with environments at risk of contamination”, justified the cooperative.

The company also considered that it will continue to analyze the trend of the epidemiological curve to “draw the most appropriate strategy for the safe return of elective procedures”.

admissions

Last Monday (17), the president of Unimed, Elias Bezerra Leite, announced the “sharp increase” of hospitalizations in the network over the weekend. The number of patients with Covid-19 in care in the Capital went from 98, on Friday (14), to 150 that day. infected in ICU treatment went from 25 to 36, and those with a demand for mechanical ventilation from 11 to 23.

“Another scary number is that we had this week, in one day, 80% positivity in the tests performed for Covid. We had never reached that number. Today, we have a very high number: 65% positivity, or that is, for every 100 tests performed, 65 are positive for Covid”, warned the doctor.