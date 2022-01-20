Highlight of Corinthians, Du exalts work and nails feet on the ground

In the first days of work at Corinthians this 2022 season, midfielder Du Queiroz has been the highlight of the squad led by Sylvinho. Cast among the reserves, the midfielder scored in the victories of the training games with Inter de Limeira (1-0) and Audax (2-1) and has drawn the attention of the coaching staff. The terrão hatchling, however, nailed his feet to the ground.

“It’s very important to start the pre-season with the team, do all this preparation together with the group. I’m trying to make the most of this period to evolve and get ready to do my best since the first game of the year. great time with everyone here at Corinthians”, says the player, who is doing his first pre-season with the professional squad.

At Parque São Jorge since childhood, Du Queiroz was part of the under-23 team last season and after some training sessions with Sylvinho he was summoned to be part of the main team during the Brazilian Championship dispute. Versatile, the player has already played as a right-back, first and second midfielder and is increasingly gaining space at CT Joaquim Grava.

In pre-season matches, he scored goals that defined the results and convincing performances put doubt in the head of coach Sylvinho. The midfielder, however, preaches caution with the good moment in this training phase and talks about achieving a dream not yet conquered: scoring a goal in an official match.

“I started scoring goals in both games and I’m glad they’re leaving in this period, where I’ve been working hard. I still haven’t had that emotion of scoring in the professional in an official game, but I hope it comes out this year, which without a doubt would be another dream come true. with that shirt”.

Corinthians debuts in the Campeonato Paulista next Tuesday (25), against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena. From what Sylvinho has tested so far at CT Joaquim Grava, the tendency is for Du Queiroz to be a reserve in midfield in the initial rounds of the state. Despite this, the steering wheel should be an important part of the squad throughout 2022.

“I see the group very focused on having a great season. Reinforcements arrived that will undoubtedly help us a lot throughout the year. So Professor Sylvinho with all his commission has been preparing us in the best way so that 2022 is a great year for Corinthians “, he finished.