Hong Kong to euthanize more than 2,000 hamsters after cases of Covid-19 among rodents

Authorities asked the population to hand over animals acquired after December 22 for slaughter.

Bertha WANG/AFP

11 positive samples were detected among hamsters on sale at a pet store

The city of Hong Kong decided to sacrifice hundreds of hamsters as a measure to combat coronavirus. The action came after rodents from a pet store in the city tested positive for the virus. Covid-19 and, subsequently, an employee and a retail customer become infected. Initially, 11 positive samples were detected among the hamsters for sale at the store, located in the commercial district of Causway Bay. In all, about 2,000 animals will be euthanized. According to Health Secretary Sophia Chan, the decision aims to preserve local public health, which adopts the ‘zero covid’ strategy.

“Internationally, there is no evidence that animals transmit the coronavirus to humans, but we will take precautionary measures against any transmission vector,” Chan explained at a press conference. Authorities believe the animals were imported from the Netherlands and have asked those who bought a hamster after December 22 to hand over the animal for euthanasia. About 1,000 of the store’s animals will be euthanized, while staff and customers undergo testing.

*With information from AFP

