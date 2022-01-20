Horoscope of the day: what the stars have in store for all the signs this Thursday, 20

This Thursday, it is necessary to value what is minimal, but essential. THE Full moon enters the disciplined sign of Virgo, after becoming in harmony with the warrior and expansive Mars, in Sagittarius. You know when we think everything looks easy until we realize that, up close, it’s not quite like that?

Upon entering the sign that is reputed to be methodical and “straightforward” – another one of the misguided stereotypes propagated by the popularization and consequent symbolic emptying of astrology -, the Moon takes its magic to the point in the sky where everyday effort shows its noblest face. Magnifying everything that is small, but makes a huge difference in our lives, the symbolism of Virgo refers to health care, nutrition and the pleasure of doing it with love and care.

So, it will be very providential to balance expectations with reality, as well as grandiose dreams with the discipline necessary to fulfill them. Even because, by the time you enter Virgo, the queen of the night will be in opposition to the giant. Jupiter, in Pisces. Planet that, through the symbolic gaze of astrology, is the protector and expander while, astronomically, it is not only the largest but also the most massive of the planets in the world. Solar system, Jupiter epitomizes the power of attraction, knowledge and leadership.

It is very likely that the day will materialize as one of those full of activities that seem routine, but that make all the difference when it comes to putting your deepest desires into practice. For, in life, even though there is a growing current of those who sell the idea that the power of thought is miraculous, the fact is that only the famous “rush” that has become synonymous with hard work has proven to be perceptible effects in practice.

But that doesn’t mean putting magic aside. On the contrary, it reveals the magical character that exists in everyday life. Don’t get carried away by mystical speeches that are beautiful on paper but impossible to practice. Spirituality is something to be a part of – and not a part of – life!

Watch: with about 90% of the body illuminated, the Moon appears on the eastern horizon, shortly after 21:00 and will keep us company in the sky until dawn, when it will be overshadowed by the brightness of the Sun. Crossing the sky towards the West, the queen of the night will be shining amidst the stars of the constellation of leo, at the same length as Suhail, the Lambda star of constellation of the candle, which is part of the great and mythical vessel of Argo Navis, currently represented by three constellations (carina, puppies and Vela), close to the South Celestial Pole.

Aries: Get organized, Aryan. The day can start full of energy, but you have to adjust your schedule and schedules to handle everything. Be realistic.

Bull: your creativity is on the rise, Taurus. However, you have to focus and not forget that, for everything in life, you have to have a goal and purpose.

Twins: try to respect your own time, Gemini. Also take care of domestic matters and be close to your family.

Cancer: organize your thoughts and avoid giving opinions without being properly informed, Cancer. Inform yourself and avoid dispersion.

Lion: Know how to choose priorities, Leo. It is essential that you think and rethink your finances.

Virgin: Don’t let anything shake your self-esteem, Virgo. In fact, the day is very useful for you to take better care of yourself.

Lb: try to sleep well to be more willing, Libra. In fact, the moment also asks you to be more attentive to spirituality and emotional well-being.

Scorpion: It’s good to notice who is who to be attentive to your friendships. Be more selective, Scorpio, and know who you share your things with.

Sagittarius: think about the long term and strategies to get further, Sagittarius. It is important to avoid launching ideas that cannot be realized later.

Capricorn: Heaven helps you to seek knowledge, Capricorn. Embrace all possibilities for philosophical incursions throughout the day.

Aquarium: Beware of decisions made in the heat of the moment, Aquarius. Seek to share critical issues with those you trust to get a bigger picture.

Fish: your relationships are in the spotlight, Pisces. Be careful when dealing with sensitive topics. Speak your mind, but very carefully.

