Hospital Unimed de Americana and S.Bárbara suspends private care

Unimed temporarily suspends private service in Americana and SB due to the rise in cases of Covid-19 and flu syndromes (Photo: Disclosure)

The Unimed hospitals in Americana and Santa Bárbara d’Oeste temporarily suspended private care this Wednesday (19), due to the increase in cases of Covid-19 and flu syndromes. The information was released by the medical cooperative on its social networks.

With the measure, care for patients who have Unimed health plans follows normally, but those who are not insured should seek care in other units or public health services. Unimed only informed that the suspension is temporary, but did not disclose for how long.

On the cooperative’s social networks, the post also informs that “Unimed reinforces the importance of being vaccinated and following care to avoid the transmission of flu syndromes”.