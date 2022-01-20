Surely you already had a Havaianas sandal, after all, the brand is the biggest in sales of this branch here in Brazil. In addition, the success of Havaianas, the famous comfortable and affordable sandals, has reached abroad, where it is also well known. Wants to know How much does it cost to open a Havaianas franchise? So, keep reading!

Since 1962, Havaianas have been on the market, selling millions of models and importing them to over 100 countries. As a result, there are more and more entrepreneurs interested in this lucrative business that never goes out of style. If you are one of those curious about the details of investment and return on the Havaianas franchise, keep reading.

How to open a Havaianas franchise?

With more than 500 stores across the country, the Havaianas brand analyzes all requests and business proposals presented. In this way, the possible local consumer market in the indicated region, the space where the products will be sold, and of course, the costs are taken into account.

In addition, the brand works with three business models, which will have as a monthly condition, in this case, the sending of only 2% of the store’s gross sales. This percentage works as a local marketing fee, while there is no royalty charge, making the business much more attractive. See how much it costs to open a Havaianas franchise with these three store models:

In the case of compact stores, a franchise fee of R$ 45 thousand is charged, which will be added to the investment expenses. There is also an installation cost, which will be around R$ 250 thousand, in addition to the purchase of stock, which will initially cost R$ 80 thousand, at least. This model is very profitable, with a payback period of 24 to 36 months.

For those who want to invest less, with a smaller store, the Light model can be quite satisfactory. The franchise fee will be R$25,000, while installation and initial inventory costs will total R$205,000. As for the payback, it should take place between 18 and 24 months.

Finally, we have the kiosk model, which is the cheapest and most cost-effective. Like Light, the franchise fee is R$ 25 thousand. In addition to this amount, there is also the cost of installations, in the amount of R$ 80 thousand, and a stock of R$ 60 thousand. This model has a payback period of about 12 months.

In general, all models have the advantage of offering a product known worldwide. Interested in investing? So save the article so you don’t lose the information and share it with your future partners!