How to consult the INSS statement using the Caixa app?

The internet is present in many details of our lives, such as: product purchases, bank transactions, undergraduate courses, among others. With the pandemic, what was once an option became a necessity, many services that were once face-to-face are now done over the internet.

Currently, the consultation of the extract from the National Social Security Institute (INSS) can be carried out online.

How can Caixa customers make the inquiry?

Caixa Econômica Federal customers can consult the statement through the Caixa app or through internet banking. Thus, it is not necessary for them to go to an agency for face-to-face service.

It is worth remembering that consultation of the INSS statement is free and unlimited through internet banking.

Important: Through the Caixa app, citizens can also check transfers. Thus, to consult these services, it is necessary to access the platform and follow the step by step.

What is the procedure to consult the INSS statement using the Caixa app?

First, it is necessary for the person to register, with login and password. During access, the balance is not visible, this prevents people close to the extract requester from seeing the amounts.

After analyzing all the details, click on “Show balance”

Important: The person can check the status of more than one account.

Finally, just analyze the INSS and FGTS statements. In this way, all data can be consulted easily, without monitoring limits.

Other ways to consult the FGTS statement

The FGTS balance can be consulted through the FGTS application, which is available for Android and IOS.

It is worth mentioning that the Caixa Econômica Federal website provides the FGTS extract consultation.

Follow the step-by-step instructions on the website:

Access the website www.caixa.gov.br/extrato-fgts;

Enter your NIS or CPF number and select “register password”;

Read the regulation and select “accepted”;

Complete all fields with your personal data;

Create a password with up to 8 characters (letters and numbers) and confirm. You will be taken to the login screen again;

Complete the fields with NIS or CPF, enter the registered password and click on “Access”.

Extra Tip from the Accounting Journal: Understand and carry out the INSS procedures to enjoy social security benefits.

Have you ever thought about knowing everything about the INSS from leaves to the request for retirement, and the best, all this in just a weekend? An alternative fast and effective and the course INSS in practice:

It is a course fast, although complete and detailed with everything you need to know to master the rules of the INSS, procedures and rules on how to collect information and request benefits for you or anyone who needs it.

Do not waste time, click here and master everything about the INSS.