How to Go Offline on WhatsApp Web and Stay Hidden

WhatsApp Web is similar in many ways to the application and this is the main purpose of the platform. One of the things that can be circumvented is the possibility of being invisible, let’s see how to go offline on WhatsApp Web.

How to go offline on WhatsApp Web

If you no longer want to be seen online or typing, you can change the situation using a Google Chrome extension. With it you learn how to go offline on WhatsApp Web and a few steps, see more about them below:

In Google Chrome go to the extension store and search for WA Web Plus WhatsApp or click on this link to be redirected to the page. On the new page click Use in Chrome soon after in add extension. With the extension already installed and inserted, go to WhatsApp Web. With it open and your account connected, click on the browser extension icon which is located in the upper right corner as in the image. When clicking several options will be displayed, check the options Hide ‘typing…’ and Hide ‘online’ (Invisible Mode). With the extension already activated and configured, you will be able to use WhatsApp Web invisibly and thus be offline.

Just like in the app, it’s very easy to stay hidden when sending a message. And if you liked it, this is just one of the many WhatsApp Web tips that you can learn about by clicking here. Check out our guide and learn 50+ secret tips and tricks.

Now that we’ve learned how to go offline on WhatsApp Web, let’s see some new features that may arrive by the end of this year.

News coming to WhatsApp in 2022

1. Message reactions

One of the new features promised for 2022 is the possibility to react to messages from your friends. Like many other social networks, the feature will allow quick reactions using device emojis. The function will work for individual messages, but its main focus will be on groups.

2.Administrators will be able to delete messages

In one of the test versions of the app, this great feature that could arrive soon was leaked. The possibility for administrators to be able to delete messages that are sent. In this way, the company’s focus would be on increasing the powers of those responsible and even increasing the moderation of the platform groups.

3. Cryptocurrencies

The popularization of cryptocurrencies became increasingly evident, and it certainly could not be left out of the application. The feature will work through a partnership that is already being tested in the United States.

According to the company’s CEO, Stephane Kasriel, the idea is to expand the possibility of transfer to more countries. Tests were carried out in December mainly with a focus on expansion.

Now that we’ve seen the news and learned how to go offline on WhatsApp Web, tell us, did you have any questions about the step-by-step? Didn’t understand a procedure? Tell us in the comments below.