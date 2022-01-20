How to know if you will be entitled to PIS/Pasep in 2022

Photo: Disclosure





About 22 million Brazilians will receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus as of February 8 this year, with a total value of more than R$20 billion, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. According to the rules, workers can receive up to R$1,212.

To be entitled to the benefit, you must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years, have worked formally (with a formal contract) for at least 30 days in 2020 and receive up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,424). It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in Rais (Annual Social Information Report) or in eSocial, depending on the company category.

According to the ministry, from the 22nd of January, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the portal GOV.BR to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective bank of receipt.

Private sector workers, enrolled in the PIS, will receive this year’s salary bonus from February 8 to March 31, through Caixa. For civil servants, military and state employees, registered in Pasep, the payment goes from February 15th to March 24th, by Banco do Brasil.

Those who live in municipalities in an emergency situation because of the rains will receive the amount on the 8th, regardless of their date of birth.

Check payment dates below.

PIS

Born in January – February 8

Born in February – February 10

Born in March – February 15

Born in April – February 17

Born in May – February 22

Born in June – February 24

Born in July – March 15

Born in August – March 17

Born in September – March 22

Born in October – March 24

Born in November – March 29

Born in December – March 31

pasep

Application deadlines 0 and 1 – February 15

Application deadlines 2 and 3 – February 17

Application deadline 4 – 22 February

Deadline for registration 5th – 24th of February

Deadline for registration March 6th – 15th

Deadline for registration March 7th – 17th

Deadline for registration March 8th – 22nd

Deadline for registration March 9th – 24th

how will it be

Private sector workers with checking or savings accounts at Caixa will automatically receive credit at the bank, according to the month of their birth.

The other beneficiaries will receive the amounts through digital social savings, which can be moved through the Caixa Tem app. If it is not possible to open the digital account, the withdrawal can be carried out with the Citizen Card and password at self-service terminals, lottery units, Caixa Aqui or branches, also according to the payment schedule staggered by month of birth.

The payment of the Pasep allowance occurs via credit in an account for those who are account holders or have savings at Banco do Brasil. Employees who are not BB account holders can make the transfer via TED to their account via self-service terminals and portal www.bb.com.br/pasep or at the cash desk of the agencies, upon presentation of an official identity document.

who is entitled

The worker registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years and has formally worked for at least 30 days in the base year considered for the calculation is entitled to the benefit, with an average monthly remuneration of up to two minimum wages.

It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS).

Value

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of R$ 101, with periods equal to or greater than 15 days counted as a full month. Those who worked 12 months with a formal contract will receive the full minimum wage of R$ 1,212.

Query

According to the ministry, as of January 22, it is possible to consult the status of the benefit through the Digital Work Card or on the GOV.BR portal to find out if you are entitled, what is the value of the salary bonus, the date and the respective receiving bank. The Alô Trabalhador central, telephone 158, will also be available for assistance.

As of February, private sector workers will also be able to consult the benefit status and payment date in the Caixa Trabalhador and Caixa Tem apps.

In the case of workers linked to Pasep, the balance check is on the page Consult your Pasep. There is also the option of calling the Banco do Brasil Service Center (4004-0001, capitals and metropolitan regions, or 0800 729 0001, interior).

Source: Portal R7