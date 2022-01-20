How to make exercise easier, according to science – 01/20/2022

Researcher points out that the solution is not in the body or in some mysterious part of the brain, but in our eyes. Many of us are not looking where we are going.

“Watch where you’re going!” You must have heard someone say this phrase to you, perhaps when you, distracted by a message on your cell phone or the window of a store, ended up bumping into someone on the street. What you may not know is that watching where we are walking can also have another great use, in addition to avoiding accidents. It can help with physical exercises.

American behavioral scientist Emily Balcetis, from New York University (USA), says that over the last 20 years, she has researched why it is so difficult for us to successfully fulfill our goals. “Why do we set new goals every January 1st? And many of those goals, for most people, are linked to health and fitness,” says Balcetis.

According to the scientist, the difficulty in implementing such goals, leading many of us to repeat the same ritual of New Year’s resolutions annually, is not linked to a lack of determination or encouragement. “The problem is not necessarily our motivation, because even when we are motivated, we still struggle.”

Balcetis’ research indicates that, to a large extent, the solution is not in the body or some mysterious part of the brain, but in our eyes. Many of us are not looking where we are going.

“We found that part of the problem is the way we look at the world around us – and we don’t realize it,” she says.

“We don’t realize that our eyes, which we think are telling us the truth about what the world is like, are actually part of the problem of why we’re not walking far enough or aren’t running all the distance we’d like or are we abandoning our goals sooner. to reach them.”

Viewpoints

On her journey to unravel the mystery behind the relationship between our view and exercise goals, Emily Balcetis spoke to those who made these goals their livelihood: Olympic athletes.

“I asked these Olympic athletes, some of the best runners in the world, ‘Where are you looking when you’re running to the finish line?'” Balcetis said he expected elaborate answers, full of strategies tied to the competition’s competitive environment.

“I thought they were like master consumers of their visual world, really paying attention to the people they were competing against, looking forward, looking back. But I was wrong,” says the scientist.

“What they do is they stay focused on the finish line. And I thought, ‘Can we teach all of us who are not Olympic athletes to do what these experts do? And can that help improve the quality of our exercises?’.”

Emily Balcetis then designed a study in which two groups of people had to walk, at a brisk pace, towards a finish line, wearing weights strapped to their ankles. The members of the first – base group – were instructed to walk as they normally would.

The second was the intervention group, in which people were told to keep their eyes fixed on the finish line. “We said, ‘Try not to look around you. Imagine there’s a bright light at this finish line, like you’re wearing horse visors, and now all you can see is where you’re trying to go.’

Before the task, people from both groups had to give their estimates of distance to the finish line. The intervention group considered that the finish line was 30% closer than the baseline group. At the end of the test, the intervention group also reached the finish line faster. According to the scientist, the pace of the second group was 23% faster. “What was important: they said it wasn’t that painful.”

According to her, when using a medical scale where people can report how much effort exercise required from their body, the intervention group reported 17% less than the other. “We didn’t change anything about the track, we didn’t do anything different about the exercise itself, but it changed the mental state.”

Visual focus and mental focus

The study by Emily Balcetis suggests that visual focus and mental focus are connected. This means that our perception of physical exercise can be changed so that it looks and feels easier to do.

“By making visual attention more focused and narrow, people have now thought, ‘Oh, this exercise isn’t going to be that difficult. I think I can get to the finish line quickly. I believe in myself,'” says.

According to the scientist, it is the impact of vision on the mind. “This shift in visual focus caused a shift in people’s mental focus and self-assessment of their ability to complete the exercise.” She says this tactic can be adopted regardless of whether a person shows up for exercise already in shape or not.

You may have already used the narrow visual focus tactic without realizing it. According to Balcetis, activities such as ballet or yoga use this ability of the eyes to allow the body to perform the tasks required by them. Body balance would not be achieved if practitioners did not focus their eyes on a specific target, a point of reference.

“If you don’t, and you’re practicing ballet, you’re going to get dizzy while you’re spinning. If you’re doing yoga and you don’t focus on one point, you’re going to fall.”

Maintaining a specific visual focus for long periods of time, however, can be difficult. According to the scientist, this tactic will not work during the entirety of, say, a 5-kilometer run. If you adopt it right at the start of the race and try to maintain it for the next hour of exercise, you will completely burn out.

“What we’ve identified is that there’s a sweet spot to use that narrow focus of attention. It’s when you feel tired, when you’re at that choice point, whether you’re going to throw in the towel or keep going. And when you’re trying to find that last one. push to literally cross the finish line.”

Managing that focus, knowing when and how to use your vision, is a tool that is generally very well adopted by the most successful athletes, explains Balcetis. “Some of the best sportsmen, those who run the fastest, those who run the longest, they switch flexibly between a wider and a narrower visual focus. And you see them narrowing their vision when they need a little extra encouragement. A narrow focus of attention is a tool.”

It is necessary to want

For this tool to work, though, you need to want to exercise. According to the American scientist, in people who have no goals, whose motivation was very low, this tactic did not work. “It’s not magic,” she says. “If you don’t want to exercise, it won’t create a goal for you that you don’t have.”

It is, explains Balcetis, a tactic that can help you achieve what you may be just starting to do or just starting to get interested in. “Or something you’ve been striving for for a long time, but you needed an extra little push to take it to another level,” she adds.

When it comes to getting in shape, your mind can be just as important as your muscles. “Studies done by colleagues of mine at New York University show that when we think something is impossible, there are real changes in our body,” he says. “Systolic blood pressure drops.”

According to Balcetis, this systolic blood pressure is relevant to physical exercise because it is “a physiological marker of our psychological state of mind.”

“When we’re getting ready to do something, systolic pressure goes up, anticipating performance. When we start telling ourselves, ‘This is impossible,’ systolic pressure goes down. This physiological indicator of our body’s readiness to get up and go is shutting down.”

Therefore, she says, a positive, hopeful and enthusiastic state of mind can bring us energy that translates into better physical performance. Literally, then, what we need to do is see things differently.

“Of course, it’s possible to change the way we see the world. We can do that by simply thinking, consciously, about, ‘What am I looking at right now?’ You can teach yourself how to do this, which can bring really significant results.”