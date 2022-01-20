How to take care of your health on vacation?

maintain a good relationship between vacation and mental health It’s a very promising path. After all, this way you can renew your energies and feel more prepared for the new challenges of a new year of work or studies.

But, how to take advantage of the moment of rest to take care of the mind? How to slow down? Or even, how to find motivation for the post-holiday? That’s all we discuss in this text! Follow up!

How to maintain a good relationship between vacation and mental health? Check out some practices!

There are several practices that can help in the relationship between vacations and mental health. That’s because the annual break is very important to renew energies and find new promising paths to follow.

So, pay attention to our suggestions and establish an interesting routine for you:

1. Disconnect from your work as much as possible

We know that, especially if you’re an entrepreneur, completely disconnecting from work can be tricky. It’s like there’s always something more to be done. It’s part.

However, it is essential that during the holidays you disconnect as much as possible. Otherwise, you may feel overwhelmed at work upon your return. So respect your holidays and your mental health! Unplug and rest.

2. Invest in hobbies

This tip may seem very obvious, but when we talk about it, we want you to understand that, on vacation, we can even meet new hobbies. That’s right!

After all, it’s always a good time to discover a new passion, right? So try new activities and discover what you love – it can make your vacation happier and more motivating.

3. Take a moment to rest without feeling guilty

Don’t feel guilty about resting. Often, the relationship between vacations and mental health is shaken because people think they are wrong to rest. And this is an untruth.

You don’t have to be productive and active all the time. You can and should rest from time to time. Otherwise, we will again be faced with the mental exhaustion caused by overload. Stay tuned!

4. Practice healthy habits

Invest in healthy habits during your vacation. Focus on taking care of your physical health, betting on a light but tasty menu; investing in pleasurable exercise, such as a run on the beach; resting restful sleep; etc.

The more you prioritize these healthy habits, the more excited you’ll feel to get back to activities. After all, if you just exhaust your energy by sleeping poorly, drinking too much alcohol and consuming too many heavy foods, you can feel worn out when you return from vacation.

5. Make your plans and set your goals

Thinking ahead is a great way to ensure a balance between vacation and mental health. That’s because you will be preparing for new challenging days, creating room to feel motivated and focused on your dreams.

6. Assess your mental health in general

Finally, try to assess how your mental health is in general. Have you been feeling very stressed? Anxious? Think about it and look for ways to deal with your emotions in a healthier way, such as investing in psychotherapy.

You deserve this care on your vacation. After all, you fight all year. 😉