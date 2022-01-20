How to turn off 2G network on Android 12 phones to avoid spying

Cell phones with the Android 12 operating system were recently launched, in October 2021. And because of that, new features are being discovered little by little, one of which is the possibility of deactivating the 2G network.

Although it seems like a minor change, it is actually quite the opposite, as the 2G network has several weaknesses for the user. Follow this article and understand why and learn how to turn off 2G network on Android 12 phones to prevent spying.

Read more: Mobile gains maximum certification against knocks and has a battery of more than 8,000 mAh

The 2G connection network and the danger of spying

Launched in 1990, the 2G network is one of the oldest forms of connection. However, this type of technology is outdated and has several security weaknesses in view of the great advances in this area in recent years.

So, one of those vulnerabilities is that it doesn’t have authentication between the mobile device and the tower. The other deficiency concerns a very weak type of encryption for communication.

Due to these weaknesses, the 2G network can easily be targeted by so-called Stingrays. These are tools similar to telephone networks that are a potential device for spying.

Stingray is able to connect to cell phones and have access to user data. In this way, the possibility of deactivating the 2G network on Android 12 phones is being cause for celebration, putting an end to this type of attack.

How to disable 2G connection network on Android 12?

To disable the 2G network on your Android 12 phone is very simple. Go to your device’s settings and then tap on “network and internet”.

Then look for the “SIMs” option and check the permission for 2G. However, depending on your device model, the route may be a little different.

It is important to note that, in order to perform this function, the smartphone must have version 1.6 of Radio HAL. And if you’re wondering if turning off your cell phone’s 2G can cause any problems, know that the answer is no! This is because the 2G network is only used when we are in places that are very far from urban centers, that is, in places that are not covered by 3G and 4G networks.

So, now that you know how to turn off the 2G network on Android 12 phones to avoid spying, take the opportunity to forward this article to that friend of yours who would also like to know.