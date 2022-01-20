How Tonga’s Volcano Shows Vulnerability of Undersea Cables Connecting the World

2 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The explosion of the underwater volcano was recorded on 15 January.

The internet we have at home and at work is the result of a titanic task that began more than a century ago. More than 1 billion meters of undersea cables have been laid since the 19th century to transfer data over long distances.

And the current situation in Tonga, the island nation that was cut off from communication after an undersea volcano erupted, makes clear just how vital this technology is.

From the telegraph to the internet

The first cables connecting continents began to be installed at the end of the 19th century for the telegraph network.

The first of these great cross-continental communication systems was built to connect the United Kingdom and the United States.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The first submarine cables were copper, like this one installed in the 19th century to transmit telegraph signals.

Initially, the cables were copper and served to operate the telegraph service, but in the internet age, already in the 1980s, fiber optic cables began to be installed.

The laying of the tubes is done with specialized boats, which slowly unwind huge spools of cables that are dropped to the ocean floor.

These cables contain several repeaters, which amplify the signal approximately every 100 km.

These “undersea highways” are capable of transmitting about 3,840 gigabits per second on each fiber optic strand, the equivalent of the content of 102 DVDs per second.

And each cable, in turn, contains multiple pairs of fiber strands to increase its transmission capacity.

submarine cables of the world

TeleGeography, an American telecommunications consultancy, created the Submarine Cable Map portal, an interactive map of all submarine cables deployed in the world with data from proprietary companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Verizon or AT&T.

There are more than 400 submarine cables that run 1.3 million km around the world.

A major highway is on the Atlantic Ocean, connecting Europe and North America.

The Great Pacific Highway, on the other hand, links the United States with Japan, China, and other Asian countries.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Fiber optic strands are protected by materials such as polyethylene and aluminum but are still vulnerable to accidents and even shark attacks.

From Miami, several cables reach Central and South America.

In the case of Mexico, for example, most cables start from the east of the country and cross the Gulf of Mexico to Florida – from there they connect to Central and South America.

Vulnerable and vital

Optical fiber in submarine cables is protected by several layers with materials such as steel, aluminum and polyethylene. Still, there have been cases of accidental damage from boat anchors, large-scale fishing activities, and even shark bites.

They are also vulnerable to natural disasters, especially earthquakes. In 2006, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck off the southwestern coast of Taiwan.

The earthquake and other smaller aftershocks caused eight undersea cables to be cut, which severely affected internet services in several Asian countries and financial transactions, especially in the foreign exchange market.

Submarine cables are the vehicle that keeps today’s connected world running.

They can transmit much more information at a much lower cost than satellites and are behind almost everything we do on the internet and on our phones (from calls to text messages to software downloads).

These cables aren’t just essential for communications. They can also acquire political and strategic importance.

In the UK, for example, Defense Minister Ben Wallace announced last year that the British Royal Navy will build a new surveillance ship to protect the country’s undersea internet cables.

Surveillance will include autonomous and remotely operated underwater drones to look for foreign interference. Wallace told the BBC that Russia has a “deep interest” in telegrams and that the UK could be “exposed” without proper protection.

The importance of submarine cables for communications became clear after the eruption of a volcano in the Pacific on January 15th.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Houses in Tonga on December 29 (top image) and, below, on January 18 after the explosion.

The main island of Tonga was covered in ash and there are reports that the west coast of the country was devastated. Up to 80,000 people may have been affected.

The eruption was so strong that it could be heard in New Zealand, about 2,300 kilometers from Tonga.

Hours later, Tonga’s telephone and internet lines went down due to a damaged submarine cable, leaving the islands’ 105,000 inhabitants almost incommunicado.

“We’re getting incomplete information, but it looks like the undersea cable has been cut,” Dean Veverka, network director at Southern Cross Cable Network, told the AFP news agency.

Repairing damaged submarine cables is an expensive task and can take weeks. Special ships are needed to lift the cable from the ocean floor and carry out surface repairs, removing the damaged section and splicing the rest.

“It can take up to two weeks to fix the cable. The nearest cable laying vessel is at Port Moresby,” said Ververska, referring to Papua New Guinea’s capital, more than 4,000 km from Tonga.

Southern Cross is providing technical assistance to the company Tonga Cable Limited, which owns the 872 km cable connecting Tonga to Fiji, responsible for connecting the country to the rest of the world, according to AFP.