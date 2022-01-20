HPV vaccine is a strong ally in the prevention of cervical cancer

Taking care of health has always been among Rozimari Pereira da Silva’s priorities. Frequent visits to the doctor were fundamental for the diagnosis: cervical cancer. Silent, the disease was not identified in preventive exams. “I had no symptoms at first, but with time they appeared and lit the alert. Despite my case being a rare type, the regularity with which I went to consultations was important for the success of the treatment”. Cervical cancer – also called cervical cancer – is one of the most curable diseases if diagnosed early. However, it is the third most frequent in women and the fourth cause of cancer death among the female population in Brazil, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA).

Between diagnosis and surgery, the last phase of Rozimari’s treatment, there were 12 months. A resident of the municipality of Tangará da Serra, located 240 km from Cuiabá, she traveled to the capital every 20 days to undergo treatment. “I had to undergo chemotherapy and radiation therapy before the surgery. I had few side effects and tried to be well emotionally. I only thought about overcoming the disease to take care of my son”.

Originated by defective cell multiplication in the lower region of the uterus, cervical cancer is related to some types of HPV. “In general, this cell multiplication is a process initiated for the repair of a local damage in an attempt for the body to contain a chronic lesion caused by the HPV virus”, explains Danielly Gobbi, oncology surgeon at Oncomed-MT, in Cuiabá.



The doctor also clarifies that HPV is a virus whose transmission occurs through sexual intercourse, but not all cases of infection progress to cancer. “Most HPV infections are asymptomatic and transient, that is, they regress spontaneously. The virus presents itself in more than 100 different types, 15 of which are classified as high oncogenic risk. The others are considered low risk and are related to genital warts.”

Importance of the vaccine – One of the main ways of preventing cervical cancer is associated with vaccination against HPV. They are prepared from virus-like virus particles and are capable of generating an immune response. “Currently, there are two vaccines available on the market: bivalent and quadrivalent. The bivalent vaccine is indicated for girls and women aged 10 to 25 years to prevent events that can progress to cervical cancer. The quadrivalent is indicated for the age group from 9 to 26 years old to prevent cancer of the cervix, vulva and vagina, in addition to genital warts”, he explains.

HPV also presents imminent risks for men, such as the appearance of genital warts on the penis, anus and in regions such as the mouth and throat, in addition to a high potential for contagion. Therefore, the quadrivalent vaccine is also available for males aged between 9 and 26 years.

Although the vaccine has a greater indication for girls who have not yet started their sexual life, recent studies have also indicated protection in women who already have an active sexual life and in those treated for HPV lesions. “The natural infection does not produce enough and lasting antibodies, the additional vaccine protection ends up being an important gain”, emphasizes the doctor.



In addition to vaccination, performing the Pap smear should be among the preventive actions. It is a simple and quick test and should be performed in women aged 25 to 64 years who are sexually active. When diagnosed early, the chances of curing cervical cancer are 100%.

Treatment must be evaluated and guided by a physician. Among the techniques used for the treatment of cervical cancer are surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The type of treatment will depend on the stage of progression of the disease, age and size of the tumor.

