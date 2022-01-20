‘Ibope do Faustão fell for Globo Repórter vibe on the show’

On the second day of the program “Faustão na Band”, the audience did not reach the same mark as the premiere, as revealed in Ricardo Feltrin’s column in splash. In São Paulo, the main advertising market, the program reached 5.8 points yesterday, leaving Band again in 4th place. On Monday, Faustão and his team recorded 8 points.

Aline Ramos evaluates the “Splash Show” of today (19) that the ibope decreased considerably on the second day because of the content shown by the program.

The audience dropped because Faustão put some penguins, some animals, with a Globo Repórter vibe that is not what the crowd wants to see. Audiences want frying, laughter, glow and light.

Fausto Silva’s debut on Band seven months after the announcement of his departure on Globo was highly praised by critics because of the animation that the presenter’s presence brought to television during the week.

I’ve been enjoying Faustão’s program and I think it’s good to have an alternative that is light and a little trash on television, because at the same time we have Jornal Nacional. Faustão has raised a utopian Brazil.

