Ibovespa closes up 1.26% and the dollar drops to R$5.46; market reverberates high in commodities and Lula’s speeches

The Ibovespa not only posted a second consecutive day of rise, but took off once again from the indexes abroad and returned to the level of 108,000 points. The Brazilian stock exchange index found a favorable environment for its performance, with the dollar and interest rates operating in sharp decline throughout the day. At the close, the Ibovespa rose 1.26%, to 108,013 points. The financial volume of the session was R$ 29.9 billion. In the year so far, the stock market has risen more than 3%.

Once again, the appreciation of commodities helped in the performance of the Brazilian stock exchange. Companies in this segment have great weight in the index and among the blue chips the highlight was once again Vale (VALE3), which also posted a second consecutive day of rise, rising 2.2% to R$88.21.

Analysts highlight the participation of major companies in the index in the appreciation of the Brazilian stock exchange in recent times. Rodrigo Franchini, partner at Monte Bravo Investimentos, draws attention to the bank’s performance, which, he explains, is in a more productive scenario with better margins.

“The problem for banks is that if interest rates rise too much, naturally there will be more provisions, due to the risk of default. This influences quarterly profits and may cause a price adjustment”, emphasizes Franchini.

in the segment of commodities, Flávio Aragão, partner at 051 Capital, highlights the importance of China in price appreciation. The Chinese Central Bank has signaled implementing more stimulus to keep economic growth at a high level and the next step could be a cut in reserve requirements.

Regarding oil, which today renewed maximums in years in the international market, Aragão points to a concern. “Oil at this rate will put pressure on inflation and increase the risk of government intervention in Petrobras,” he says.

Franchini says there is room to rise, as the stock market is cheap, but it is still too early to talk about an uptrend. “You have the political scenario, structural reforms that are not going to happen, inflation results that can make interest rates rise even more, the quarterly profits of companies and the GDP itself, which can be null and tends to impact financial market indexes”, stated.

XP analysts claim that the behavior of the market today also had an impact on electoral scenarios. “Former President Lula declared that he would like to have Alckmin on his ticket, waving to the center and encouraging the markets,” they said in a statement from the strategy team.

Juan Espinhel, investment specialist at Ivest Consultoria, says that it is a sign that there may be a mandate not so far from fiscal responsibility.

“What can go sour are signs that there may be a break with the cycle of economic changes in Brazil and, especially, those that affect the fiscal issue. The closer to the elections these statements are made, the greater the sensitivity of the market. Today, mix it up a bit. A month from now, it will change a little more”, said Espinhel.

The commercial dollar closed down by 1.70%, at BRL 5.465 in purchases and BRL 5.466 in sales.

In the interest rate futures market, contracts for January 2023 were down four basis points to 12.04%; the DI for January 2025 dropped 19 basis points, to 11.29%; on January 2027, the fall was 16 basis points to 11.29%; and interest rates for January 2029 fell 12 basis points to 11.43%.

The New York Stock Exchanges, which rehearsed a recovery at the opening, closed again sharply, despite the positive quarterly balance sheets released today.

Dow Jones closed down 0.96% at 35,029 points

S&P 500 closed down 0.97% at 4,532 points

Nasdaq fell 1.15% to 14,340 points

