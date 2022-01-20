Ibovespa reaches the level of 108 thousand points – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – The main financial market news

This Wednesday, after opening lower, amid inflation data in Germany and the United Kingdom

which reached the highest level in decades, European stocks mostly closed higher. THE

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey said today that there are aspects of pressure

inflationary measures that are transitory. In the United States, the New York stock exchanges had a volatile session. After rising in the early afternoon, stock markets lost steam and closed in the negative field. Despite the release of positive corporate balance sheets, investors maintained their expectations of monetary tightening in the country.

In terms of commodities, oil futures contracts closed higher today, renewing seven-year highs, after the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecast that global demand for the commodity will exceed pre-pandemic level later this year, and also due to an accident in a

Iraq-Turkey pipeline. Here in Brazil, even with a new negative adjustment day in New York, the

Ibovespa reached 108 thousand points for the first time in the year, with mining and steel stocks extending yesterday’s gains and with the strong advance of shares in the consumer and retail sector.

Although local and external uncertainties are still on the investors’ radar, the empty agenda and the continued appreciation of commodities made room for the Ibovespa to advance, which closed at 108,013 points (+1.26%), with a financial turnover of R$ 29.3 billion. Accompanying the loss of global breath of the American currency, the dollar retreated 1.7% quoted at R$ 5.47. And futures rates ended steadily lower, following the easing of the dollar and US Treasury yields. On Thursday’s economic agenda will be known requests for unemployment benefits in the US and consumer price index in the euro zone.