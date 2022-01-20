Ibovespa rises against NY with Vale and retailers and Locaweb shoots up – Money Times

The main index of handbag The Brazilian market rose strongly this Wednesday, again in the opposite direction of the stock exchanges. Wall Street, which accelerated losses later in the day.

retail companies and OK (VALE3) boosted the local index, while Petrobras (PETR4), Bradesco (BBDC4) and Itau (ITUB4) were the main negative contributions.

THE Ibovespa (IBOV) rose 1.26% to 108,013.47 points, the highest level since December 16. The financial volume of the session was 29.3 billion reais.

Other assets also performed positively. The spot dollar fell to the lowest level in two months.

Interest rates projected on futures contracts, on the other hand, eased, with longer maturities falling by around 20 basis points, which helped more interest-sensitive sectors such as construction, technology and retail, according to market agents.

Meanwhile, the main stock indices in the United States had a fall of around 1%, even though the Treasuries’ income returned gains. Investors are keeping US monetary policy on their radar as they digest results for the earnings season.

For Enrico Cozzolino, partner and head of analysis at Levante, the decline in Treasuries yields, together with the correction in North American stock exchanges that recently broke records, favored the attraction of capital to the Ibovespa, especially to shares seen as more discounted, such as retail sector.

At Europe, the STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, with positive corporate balance sheets in the luxury sector and the rise in commodities overshadowing concerns about the scenario of rising interest rates in the US.

highlights

American (AMER3) rose 9.9%, the biggest daily advance since May 2020.

American stores (LAME4) won 9.4%, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) rose 7.1% and VIA increased 6.7%.

in clothing, Renner stores (LREN3) rose 5.74%.

OK (VALE3) rose 2.2% and steel, metallurgical and mining companies soared, with emphasis on CSN (CSNA3), which rose 2.64% after iron ore advanced more than 4% in Dalian, after China’s central bank signaled additional measures to stabilize the economy.

Locaweb (LSAW3), the Ibovespa share that fell the most in 2022, rose 12.7%, the biggest advance since last February. INTER UNIT increased by 8.7%. The two shares fell more than 10% each the day before.

In the case of Inter, BTG Pactual cut the unit’s target price, from 65 reais to 36 reais, but maintained its buy recommendation.

Petrobras (PETR4) fell 0.5%, interrupting six sessions of highs, even as oil prices rose, after operations on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey stopped due to a fire.

Petrorio (PRIOR3), the Ibovespa’s best-performing stock in 2022, rose 0.3%.

Embraer (EMBR3) fell 2.8% and adds eight sessions of decline.

Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) fell by 0.7% and Bradesco (BBDC4) yielded 1.26%, while Santander Brazil (SANB11) rose 0.2% and Bank of Brazil (BAAS3) rose by 0.88%.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) increased by 5.4%.

ambev (ABEV3) fell 0.27%, the third consecutive decline.

XP lowered estimates for the fourth quarter, projecting that the volume of Ambev’s beer unit in Brazil would fall 5% compared to the same period in 2020, but that prices have risen 10%, ensuring a 5% increase in net revenue.

Cyrela (CYRE3) rose 7.6%, Eztec (EZTC3) rose by 6.4% and MRV (MRVE3) increased by 4.5%.

Cury (CURY3), which is not listed on the Ibovespa and in which Cyrela has a stake, soared 6.4% after reporting fourth quarter operating results.

Sinqia (SQIA3), which is not on the Ibovespa, soared 7.7%. The company announced the purchase of control of the risk manager for asset management Lote45.