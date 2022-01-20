‘I’ll tell you everything’ · TV News

Rodrigo Mussi promised to talk to Naiara Azevedo during the first BBB 22 party. On Wednesday night (19), the confined commented again on the countryman’s attitudes and said he would look for the opponent to settle the score. “I’ll talk drunk, because then I’ll say everything I think.”

While analyzing the latest events in the game with Eslôvenia Marques and Bárbara Heck, the commercial manager explained that he wants to get to know Naiara better to be sure about her impressions.

“It’s a fair way for me to understand, right? I’ll say it like this: ‘When you arrived I had a very strange perception of you. I think we are a little distant, and she knows, because she spoke in the room, and I said that I had to talk to her”, he began, simulating a conversation with the country girl.

“[Vou falar:] ‘I don’t want to be unfair and judge you on the first day for your way. Why am I looking for you? Because if it was just that day and you disappeared, but you were so affectionate with my friends, with the people I like, that I want to know if I’m thinking wrong of you. I’m sorry if I’m thinking wrong of you and if there’s a chance we can get to know each other better.”

Slovenia listened attentively to her brother’s comment, but highlighted that she is still suspicious of the game’s opponent. “For me, she’s still the person I vote for,” the model declared. “Today, it’s still Naiara [minha opção de voto]”, added Rodrigo then.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the participant had already commented on the singer’s attitudes. “How has the public been receiving her since she arrived at the house. The way she talked about the bed and dancing like that forced as fuck”, opined the brother during a conversation with Eliezer Netto in the resistance test.

