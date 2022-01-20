‘I’m going to disappear’ · TV News

Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) will argue with Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) and offend her in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The boy will insinuate that he knows about his mother’s affair with Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) and will even threaten to run away in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. “I’m going to disappear,” the boy snapped, leaving the Countess of Barral devastated.

After being forced to return to Brazil after the death of Eugênio (Thierry Tremouroux), the teenager will go after the former governess of the princesses in this Thursday’s chapter (20). “While I was growing up, you were pampering the Emperor’s daughters. You only think of yourself,” he will begin.

“He always liked to lick the boots of European royalty, starting with his Chicá [princesa Francisca de Bragança] and ending with…”, will add the young man, who will be interrupted by his mother. The noble will tell her son to shut up before he completes the sentence about his affair with the emperor.

Furious, the countess will order Guilherme Cabral’s character to disappear from her face. “Don’t worry, Mom. I’ll disappear from your life”, Dominique promises, in a threatening tone.

Later, Luísa will complain to Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) about her son’s contempt and will be pinned by the monarch. “I know what’s going on, I know how difficult it is when our children reject us”, the empress will ironically, remembering the closeness of her husband’s mistress to the princesses.

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

