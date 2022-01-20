in 2021, Caixa gives BRL 140 billion in housing credit

Caixa Econômica Federal granted R$ 140.6 billion in housing credit in 2021, according to the segment’s results presented this Wednesday by the public bank, representing a 21% increase compared to 2020. According to the president of the institution, Pedro Guimarães, this is a historic record. In January, according to him, there was a historic record of concessions for the month.

Caixa ended 2021 with 6.1 million active housing financing contracts, and it is the market leader in the segment, with 66.3% of the total, considering all lines. In financing to construction companies, R$ 31.3 billion were disbursed in 2021 alone, up 27.1% compared to 2020.

“Caixa has more than R$ 553 billion in the real estate loan portfolio”, said the executive during transmission to comment on the data.

He also highlighted that more than half of the concessions, or R$ 82.8 billion (up 54.1% in one year), were through SBPE resources, financing made with savings resources.

“In recent years, we had never lent more with our own resources than with FGTS”, pointed out Guimarães.

The FGTS is the source of financing for Casa Verde e Amarela, formerly Minha Casa Minha Vida, a federal government housing program that has subsidized interest for the purchase of a home, especially for low-income families.

However, Caixa is still the dominant player in Casa Verde e Amarela, with 99.9% of the program’s disbursements, a share that has increased in recent years.

Guimarães stated that the growth in financing with savings resources is the result of the strengthening of the bank’s balance sheet during his administration, which led Caixa to have, according to him, a record volume of funds deposited in the passbooks. “The SBPE is a loan with its own resources. When we took over, Caixa had capital restrictions”, he said.